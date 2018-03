A new telescope tool allows people to zoom deep into the universe, revealing various galaxies.The HSC Viewer website shows the data gathered by the Subaru Telescope, based at the summit of Maunakea, Hawai'i, since 2013. When a viewer starts zooming into one of the green squares on the initial screen, an HSC image appears. But after zooming deeper into the universe, thousands of tiny points of light start to gush out, even from dark, starless areas.