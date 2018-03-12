Boy rescued from 110-ft well after 34 hours

A four-year-old boy who had fallen into a 110-feet-deep borewell in a village in central India was pulled out safely after a 34-hour rescue effort.

He was taken to a government hospital where doctors treated him and said his condition was stable.

Roshan, the son of farm labourers, fell into an open borewell at an agriculture field on February 10 while he was playing near Dewas in Madhya Pradesh state.

After his parents raised an alarm, district officials quickly mobilised a 60-member rescue team to pull out the boy, who was stuck at a depth of 40 feet inside the well.

The initial plan to reach Roshan by making a tunnel was thwarted by the presence of hard rock.

Time was running out as a camera, which had been inserted into the well, showed Roshan on the verge of losing consciousness.

In a desperate move, the rescuers decided to lower a rope into the bore well.

The exhausted boy managed to hold on to the rope as the rescue team gently pulled him out.

Oxygen was supplied to him continuously to help him breathe.

A large crowd of villagers, who had gathered to assist the rescue effort, broke into an applause as Roshan surfaced.