Nurse lifts spirits of patient with bedside song

This is the sweet moment a kindhearted nurse thrilled his young patient with an uplifting private performance by her bedside. Kylie English, seven, watched in awe as Zack Koester, 23, crooned Rachel Patten’s ‘Fight Song’ on the transplant ward to lift her spirits after two months in hospital. The poorly schoolgirl was admitted to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago on January 6 with an invasive fungal infection called aspergillosis. The illness caused her body to reject the small intestine transplant she received at 18 months old due to a syndrome which meant she couldn't digest food by herself.