News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Police Arrest Man Accused of Sexual Abuse at Penrith Boys' Home

A man was extradited from Jindalee, west Brisbane, to Sydney on February 28, to face historic charges related to child sexual abuse.New South Wales Police said the man, 67, faced Penrith Local Court on March 2 for “19 charges, including indecent assault on a male and buggery.” Those offences were repealed in 1984 but were considered legally valid for the man, as he was accused of sexually abusing boys at 12 and 13 years of age in the 1970s.Offenders of buggery can be sentenced to 14 years in jail, and indecent assault on a male carries a five year prison term.In 2016, detectives began investigating allegations of sexual abuse involving boys aged between 10 and 14 at the Daruk Training School in Berkshire Park, a suburb of Sydney, between 1965 and 1985. Relevant complaints were submitted to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.Police’s Strike Force Eckersley, which arrested the man with the assistance of Queensland Police, would like to hear from other victims of abuse. “We are determined to get to the core of what happened at the facility but we need accounts from those who were there,” Detective Superintendent Brett McFadden said. Credit: NSW Police Force

Latest

Woman woken up by glass falling off shelf finds huge snake in her bedroom at 4am
1:45

Woman woken up by glass falling off shelf finds huge snake in her bedroom at 4am
0321_1130_nat_ringostarr
1:38

Ringo Starr knighted by Prince William
0321_1130_nat_finance
1:14

Midday Finance Report - March 21
0321_1130_nat_parliament
1:48

Company tax cuts closer to passing Parliament
0321_1130_nat_weather
1:29

Weather warnings issues for NSW
0321_1130_nat_justine
2:25

Officer responsible for Justine Damond's death turns himself in
0321_1130_nat_jamespacker
1:30

James Packer quits Crown Resorts
0321_0500_nat_jamespacker
3:15

James Packer resigns as Crown Resorts Director

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'