Police Arrest Man Accused of Sexual Abuse at Penrith Boys' Home

A man was extradited from Jindalee, west Brisbane, to Sydney on February 28, to face historic charges related to child sexual abuse.New South Wales Police said the man, 67, faced Penrith Local Court on March 2 for “19 charges, including indecent assault on a male and buggery.” Those offences were repealed in 1984 but were considered legally valid for the man, as he was accused of sexually abusing boys at 12 and 13 years of age in the 1970s.Offenders of buggery can be sentenced to 14 years in jail, and indecent assault on a male carries a five year prison term.In 2016, detectives began investigating allegations of sexual abuse involving boys aged between 10 and 14 at the Daruk Training School in Berkshire Park, a suburb of Sydney, between 1965 and 1985. Relevant complaints were submitted to the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.Police’s Strike Force Eckersley, which arrested the man with the assistance of Queensland Police, would like to hear from other victims of abuse. “We are determined to get to the core of what happened at the facility but we need accounts from those who were there,” Detective Superintendent Brett McFadden said. Credit: NSW Police Force