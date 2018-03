Drone footage captured the raging torrent of the iconic Barron Falls on March 9 after record rainfall fell in Far North Queensland.Just a trickle in December last year, according to the Courier Mail, the falls in Kuranda were in full force on March 9 amid rains that left other northern towns such as Ingham, Townsville and Winton partially submerged. Credit: Jennifer Pett @Mod Films via Storyful