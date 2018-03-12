FDNY Escort East River Helicopter Crash Survivor

At least two people were killed when a helicopter with six people on board crashed into New York’s East River near east 91st Street on Sunday, March 11.New York City Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill told reporters at a press conference three people were in a critical condition after the Liberty Helicopters aircraft crashed on a private commission. Video shared on social media by eyewitnesses shows the red helicopter crash-land in the waters of the East River.This footage from WCBS880’s Alex Silverman shows first responders escorting one of the survivors to an ambulance. Credit: Alex Silverman @WCBS880 via Storyful