Teens Rescued From Capsized Catamaran in Moreton Bay

A group of four teenagers was rescued from a capsized catamaran in Moreton Bay on the afternoon of March 11, and police say the group was not wearing lifejackets.Police said the boat capsized due to a strong gust of wind. In the footage, all can be seen clinging to the distressed vessel, without any safety gear.News.com.au reported that one of the teens sent a text message to a friend, who alerted police to their situation.Police said the teenagers were rescued at 2:15pm after receiving word of their predicament at 1:30pm. Credit: Queensland Police Service via Storyful