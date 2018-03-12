Harry Potter play plunged into darkness by London power cut

Video from central London this evening shows a packed theatre waiting for a Harry Potter play plunged into darkness due to a power cut.

Video from inside the Palace Theatre ahead of a performance of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" shows the space plunged into darkness.

Wrote the filmer: "Sitting in the Palace Theatre in London waiting for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' to begin when the house lights began to flicker. The auditorium then went completely dark. A staff member took the stage to announce that there had been a power outage affecting Soho."

Staff later handed out water and gave assistance to those who need it, the filmer added.

Eerie video also shows the the theatre's surrounding area of Soho affected by the power outage.