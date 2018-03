Pedestrians, vehicles and rickshaws attempted to navigate SoHo’s darkened streets after a power outage cut electricity to all the shops, restaurants and venues in the area on March 11.News reports said the outage was due to malfunctioning cables. Several theaters and venues in the area, including one showing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, lost power and were unable to continue. Credit: royalexander1982 via Storyful