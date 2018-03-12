Police With Batons Beat Back Protesters at Kings Cross

Pro-Kurdish protesters at London’s Kings Cross station grappled with police on March 11 as they tried to enter the station with flags and signs.In these videos, police are seen pushing against the crowd and hitting protesters with batons. Virgin Trains EC announced that Kings Cross was closed due to the protest. Protesters also stormed Manchester’s Piccadilly station on Sunday, walking on the tracks and holding signs saying: “Stop Turkey from helping ISIS terrorists,” according to reports. Credit: @Warsvp via Storyful