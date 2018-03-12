Manchester's Piccadilly Station Closed As Protesters Storm Tracks

Manchester’s Piccadilly train station was forced to close in the afternoon on March 11 after protesters stormed the railway lines.As many as 100 demonstrators walked onto the tracks holding signs saying: “Stop Turkey from helping ISIS terrorists,” according to reports. National Rail suspended all lines in and out of the station as a result.The station opened again just before 4pm GMT as the protesters left the premises. Credit: Siiiriol via Storyful