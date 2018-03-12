Colombian President votes in congressional elections

Colombians went to the polls on Sunday in congressional elections that will see former members of the Farc guerilla group take part for the first time.

President Juan Manuel Santos went to vote at a polling station in the capital, Bogota.

The former Farc rebels, who are now known as the Revolutionary Alternative Common Force, were given 10 congressional seats as part of a historic peace deal signed in 2016.

However, opinion polls give the left-wing group little chance of making gains.