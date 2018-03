Explosive sounds were heard from Mount Shinmoedake in Japan during an eruption on March 10, as captured in this video recorded by Tsuyoshi Nishiinoue from Taguchi, in nearby Kirishima.The eruption at the volcano which was famously featured in the James Bond film You Only Live Twice is likely to continue for some time, according to Reuters. Credit: Tsuyoshi Nishiinoue via Storyful