Anti-Nuclear Protestors March in Taipei on the 7th Anniversary of the Fukushima Disaster

Protesters took to the streets of Taipei, Taiwan, on March 11, demanding the abolition of nuclear power.According to reports, over 2,000 people marched on what was the 7th anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear disaster. The protest was organised by the National Decommissioned Nuclear Action Platform. Its aim was to highlight the issues around nuclear waste disposal and energy transformation, as well as calling for the decommissioning of nuclear facilities. Credit: 漂浪島嶼—munch via Storyful