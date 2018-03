Drone footage filmed over Ingham, in North Queensland, showed the extent of the flooding on March 10.Since Friday, March 9, Ingham, Tully and Halifax have been inundated after the Herbert River broke its banks following extensive rainfall in recent days, forcing evacuations and rescues.Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk flew to Ingham on March 11 to inspect the damage to the devastated town. Credit: Josh Barra via Storyful