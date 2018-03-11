15-Hour Police Standoff Leaves One Officer Dead, Another Seriously Injured

One officer was killed and another seriously injured in Pomona, California, on March 9 after shots rang out while responding to reports of a “reckless vehicle,” later leading to a multiple-hour standoff between the suspect and police.Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri confirmed that Officer Gregory Casillas had been shot and killed in the incident, leaving behind a wife and two small children.Law enforcement officials were later able to apprehend the suspect, ending a 15-hour long standoff. Credit: LASD/Charles Moore via Storyful