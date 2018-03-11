People Pray During Anti-Abortion Rally in Dublin

A large anti-abortion rally was held in Dublin’s city centre on March 10, ahead of a contentious referendum on the issue expected to be held in May.The anti-abortion campaign group Save the Eighth said they expected the ‘Rally for Life’ to be the biggest event of the campaign, though the number of people who attended was not immediately clear.The march was held days after the government approved the bill that will allow for the holding of a Referendum on the Eighth Amendment, which gives equal right to life to the mother and the unborn child. Credit: Noel Dolan via Storyful