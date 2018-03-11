Large Anti-Abortion Rally Held in Dublin Ahead of Referendum

A large anti-abortion rally was held in Dublin City Centre on March 10, ahead of a contentious referendum on the issue due to be held in May.The anti-abortion campaign group Save the Eighth said they expected the ‘Rally for Life’ to be the biggest event of the campaign, with a predicted turnout in excess of 60,000.The march was held days after the government approved the bill that will allow for the holding of a Referendum on the Eighth Amendment, which gives equal right to life to the mother and the unborn child. Credit: John McGurk via Storyful