National Park Service Shares Cutest Daylight Saving Time Reminder Imaginable

It’s time for US residents to remind themselves, and probably all those around them, that daylight saving time is on its way, beginning at 2am on March 11. The National Park Service decided the best reminder was an extremely cute one.Using footage originally posted by Yellowstone National Park in November 2016, the National Park Service may be imploring others not to bury their heads in the ground and forget about the arrival of spring.That’s very much unlike the fox in the Service’s March 10 Facebook post, who dives headlong into some snow, possibly to catch some prey.The noble, if funny, effort had just over 28,000 views at the time of writing. Credit: National Park Service via Storyful