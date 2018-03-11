Italian Police Arrest Two Carers After Filming Them Abusing Elderly Woman

Italian police said on March 10 they had arrested two people in Trapani, Sicily, who were filmed abusing a vulnerable elderly woman in their care.Police released this covertly filmed footage, which is described as showing the carers, aged 36 and 53, physically and psychologically abusing the 75-year-old woman.In the video, they can be seen slapping and beating the woman with an object. At one point, one of the carers appears to spit in her food. Police said though the victim screamed during the abuse none of the neighbors ever called the police.Police said their officers documented the violence before breaking into the flat in Trapani’s historic center and arresting the suspects.They said the woman was taken to the Hospital of Trapani for an assessment before being assigned to a protected residence. Credit: Polizia di Stato