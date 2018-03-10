Tens of Thousands Gather in Bratislava to Protest Killing of Journalist

As many as 50,000 people gathered in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava to protest against the recent killings of a Slovakian journalist and his fiance.The demonstration was held in SNP Square following the killings of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová at their home in Veľká Mača, according to the Slovak Spectator. The gathering was thought to be one of the biggest public gatherings in Slovakia’s history, the newspaper reported, and attracted double the crowd of a similar memorial event held on March 2.This footage shows protesters singing the Slovakian national anthem inSNP Square.The demonstrators called for a thorough investigation into the killings. Kuciak, 27, had been investigating links between some of Slovakia’s top politicians and the Italian mafia when he was shot dead, the Guardian reported. Credit: Tomáš Harsányi via Storyful