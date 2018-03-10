Ingham Man Drinks a Beer While Casually Fishing From His Roof in Floodwaters

An Ingham resident made the most of the flooding outside his home by attempting to catch fish from his roof on Saturday, March 10, after the town suffered several days of heavy rain.Flood level peaked at 14.7 metres in Ingham on Friday night, the ABC reported, and began to ease on Saturday. According to news.com.au at least 200 Ingham homes were flooded. Myriam Godfrey recorded this footage of her husband, Tony, calmly fishing despite the flooding. Credit: Myriam Godfrey via Storyful