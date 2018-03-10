News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Sacramento Officer's Body Camera Shows Attack by Fleeing Suspect Who 'Stole His Gun'

Dramatic body camera footage released by the Sacramento (California) Police Department shows a February 22 attack on an officer, in which a man allegedly stole the officer’s duty weapon and fired three times.The video was released by police on March 8. According to news reports, the officer had originally detained the man, identified as Juan Heras-Castro, and taken him to a local hospital. Soon afterwards, Heras-Castro fled the hospital, so the officer pursued him on foot.In the video, the officer, who was not identified in the report, can be heard shouting to Heras-Castro. He is heard asking why he is running and states he had been trying to help him. As the pair eventually come face-to-face, Heras-Castro can then be seen turning on the officer, attacking him, and firing his weapon at least three times.An off-duty firefighter saw the scene, intervened and helped the officer, police said. Heras-Castro was arrested and charged with attempted murder of an officer. Credit: Sacramento Police Department via Storyful

Latest

Mother blames 'own stupidity' after daughter dies when car plunges into river
1:17

Mother blames 'own stupidity' after daughter dies when car plunges into river
Woman woken up by glass falling off shelf finds huge snake in her bedroom at 4am
1:45

Woman woken up by glass falling off shelf finds huge snake in her bedroom at 4am
0321_1130_nat_ringostarr
1:38

Ringo Starr knighted by Prince William
0321_1130_nat_finance
1:14

Midday Finance Report - March 21
0321_1130_nat_parliament
1:48

Company tax cuts closer to passing Parliament
0321_1130_nat_weather
1:29

Weather warnings issues for NSW
0321_1130_nat_justine
2:25

Officer responsible for Justine Damond's death turns himself in
0321_1130_nat_jamespacker
1:30

James Packer quits Crown Resorts

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'