Sacramento Officer's Body Camera Shows Attack by Fleeing Suspect Who 'Stole His Gun'

Dramatic body camera footage released by the Sacramento (California) Police Department shows a February 22 attack on an officer, in which a man allegedly stole the officer’s duty weapon and fired three times.The video was released by police on March 8. According to news reports, the officer had originally detained the man, identified as Juan Heras-Castro, and taken him to a local hospital. Soon afterwards, Heras-Castro fled the hospital, so the officer pursued him on foot.In the video, the officer, who was not identified in the report, can be heard shouting to Heras-Castro. He is heard asking why he is running and states he had been trying to help him. As the pair eventually come face-to-face, Heras-Castro can then be seen turning on the officer, attacking him, and firing his weapon at least three times.An off-duty firefighter saw the scene, intervened and helped the officer, police said. Heras-Castro was arrested and charged with attempted murder of an officer. Credit: Sacramento Police Department via Storyful