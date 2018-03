A woman drove her car backwards into a shop in Chongqing, China, on March 8.

The CCTV video shows a car suddenly reversing into a store through the glass while the shop owner is sweeping the floor.

Then the car suddenly speeds up to leave as the owner uses his phone to record evidence.

The owner chased after the car and called the police.

The driver eventually surrendered herself at the police station.

The case was under further investigation.