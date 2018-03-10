‘Nobel Prize for Trump!’: Newsroom readers cheer Kim Jong Un news

“IF Trump can denuclearize North Korea then that would definitely be winning!” “Not a Trump supporter at all but I give credit when due and this is great news.” Trump’s announcement that he plans to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is drawing an overwhelmingly positive reaction on Newsroom — across party lines.

President Trump has accepted Kim Jong Un’s invitation to meet sometime between now and May. Thursday evening, Trump tweeted: "Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!"

The story has generated thousands of comments, with most readers cheering Trump: “I’m an independent and I applaud any success we have as a nation.” “This could really be a game changer.”

If, and when, the meeting happens, Trump would be the first sitting president to speak with a North Korean leader.

