Suspect Flees Traffic Stop With Georgia Police Officer Inside Car

A driver fled a traffic stop with a Marietta, Georgia, police officer inside his vehicle, reaching speeds of 71 miles per hour, on Thursday, March 7. Dashcam footage released by police shows the incident unfold before the high-speed chase.Officer Brian Wallace stopped a white Ford Fusion with three male occupants around 7:30 am. During the stop, the officer “noted that (the driver’s) body language seemed odd, so he had the driver exit the vehicle,” police said. He also observed the smell of marijuana in the vehicle and called for a backup officer to assist with a vehicle search.When Sgt Brian Honea arrived, the suspect attempted to reenter the vehicle, police said. Both officers attempted to remove the suspect from the car, and at one point he was almost pulled out of the vehicle. The passenger, however, put the car in drive and launched the vehicle forward, knocking Honea to the ground while Wallace was pinned inside the car against the driver seat, police said.The suspect wrestled with Wallace inside the vehicle as the car was driving through congested roads, muddy dirt roads and rough terrain at speeds up to 71 miles per hour, police said.Police said all three passengers were from Massachusetts and were identified as gang members. Additionally, two handguns, which were thrown from the vehicle, had been recovered.Cory Moody, the accused driver, Eyzaiya Moody and Walter Gadson Jr all face charges including assault, obstruction, fleeing and eluding, kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm and the original traffic violation charges. Credit: Marietta Police Department via Storyful