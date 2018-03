86-Year-Old Savanna-Sabula Bridge Demolished

Jason Heinitz filmed the demolition of the Savanna-Sabula Bridge on March 9, in Savanna, Illinois.Built in 1932, the Savanna-Sabula Bridge was known for its narrow lanes and metal grid bridge deck.The structure was demolished after a new $80.6 million dollar bridge was built and opened in November 2017 to better accommodate current-day traffic needs. The new crossing, which was temporarily closed for safety reasons, is scheduled to reopen by May 2018, according to local media reports. Credit: Jason Heinitz via Storyful