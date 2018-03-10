Search at cemetery where Skripal’s wife and son are buried

Police probing the nerve agent poisoning of spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter have turned their attention to the cemetery where his wife and son were laid to rest. Officers in hazmat suits were seen placing a blue forensic tent over his son's memorial stone. The grave of Mr Skripal's wife Liudmila, who was buried in 2012, and the memorial stone of his son Alexander - who was cremated last year, were cordoned off at the London Road cemetery.