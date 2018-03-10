Pine Marten Peeks Out From Snow in Glacier Bay National Park

An American pine marten has been spotted regularly around Bartlett Cove in Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Alaska. A video posted by the National Park Service on Thursday, March 8, shows the animal peeking out of the snow.“Moments like this await those who are patient, with a bit of luck,” the park service said on Facebook. “This pine marten has been spotted in Bartlett Cove over the past few weeks.”The park service also reminded visitors to observe wildlife from a distance. Credit: National Park Service via Storyful