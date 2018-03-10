'Get Your Rosaries Off Our Ovaries' - Abortion Rights Campaigners Chant in Dublin

Marchers in Dublin chanted “get your rosaries off our ovaries” in a pro-abortion rights rally in Dublin for International Women’s Day on March 8.In footage uploaded by Vanessa Greene, the crowd of women can also be heard to say “our bodies, our choice”.Ireland is due to hold a referendum on whether or not to keep the Eighth Amendment to its constitution, which, in giving equal right to life to the mother and the unborn, effectively bans abortion.The government has not yet confirmed a date for the referendum, but May 25 is understood to be most likely. Credit: Vanessa Greene via Storyful