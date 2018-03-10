Casualties Reported Following Suicide Blast in Shia Area of Kabul

At least nine people were killed and seven others wounded in a suicide blast in a Shia area of Kabul, Afghanistan, on March 9, according to officials cited in local news reports.TOLO News reported that the explosion happened in Kabul’s PD6, close to a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the death of Abdul Ali Mazari, the former leader of the Islamic Unity Party of Afghanistan, who was killed by the Taliban in 1995.Radio Free Europe reported that Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for the attack in an online statement that said a Shia gathering was the target. This footage is described as showing Afghan security forces cleaning up after the blast. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful