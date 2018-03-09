Pilates Class Uses Puppies Instead of Weights, Resulting in Match Made in Fitness Heaven

A San Antonio fitness studio hosted a “Puppies and Pilates” class on February 24 in order to raise awareness about pet adoption in the city.Teaming up with Animal Care Services, Inbalance San Antonio invited Pilates enthusiasts to come and work out with the help of a canine companion. The pups not only warmed their clients’ hearts, but also helped them burn calories as they were used in lieu of weights in some of the exercises. Credit: Inbalance San Antonio via Storyful