Women from Bogotá took to the streets as part of International Women's Day to protest against sexual violence and mistreatment of women in Latin America.

The women marched through the streets bearing banners reading statements such as: "An alternative society for working women. No to violence. No to exploitation" and "We, whores and non-whores, affirm the victim is not to blame" and chanting slogans rebuking violence and unequal treatment.