Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate Breastfeeds in Campaign Ad

A Democratic candidate in the Wisconsin gubernatorial race released a campaign ad on March 6 that features her breastfeeding her baby.In the video, candidate Kelda Roys speaks about her work to ban the chemical BPA from baby bottles and sippy cups. During the ad, her husband hands her their crying baby, and Roys begins to breastfeed, while continuing to speak about her work.The Wisconsin gubernatorial election is scheduled for November 6. Incumbent Governor Scott Walker, a Republican, is running for a third term. Credit: Kelda for Governor 2018 via Storyful