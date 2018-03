The desperate parents of a twelve-year-old boy with a rare genetic condition are trying to raise money for his treatment - after he developed WEBBED hands and feet. Young Mannu Kamar cannot use his hands for eating, or for doing anything else, and is unable to wear shoes or slippers. The youngster can't run around like other his age, and says he even has trouble walking and dressing himself, due to his abnormally-fused hands and feet.