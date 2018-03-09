Douma Girl Survives After Rescuers Find Her Head Poking From Rubble

Volunteers with the Syrian Civil Defense were confronted by a shocking scene on March 8 in Douma, when they found a young girl with only her head sticking out from the rubble of a destroyed building.The rescue workers named the girl as Sundus. “Words came out of her mouth filled with dirt,” they said: “I want my mother, I want my sisters.”The Syrian Civil Defense said the girl survived the ordeal.Strikes hit several areas in East Ghouta on March 8, killing at least 25 people on March 8, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights. This was in addition to scores more killed the previous night.Pro-opposition activists reported that Kafr Batna and Saqba towns were hit by cluster bombs.On the same day, the Syrian regime forces reportedly advanced against rebel factions, the Syrian state agency SANA said. Credit: Syrian Civil Defense via Storyful