Woman doused in acid after giving birth to girl

These shocking injuries show burns suffered by an Indian woman who was allegedly doused in acid by her husband - for giving birth to a baby girl. The victim, Farah Biwi, 25, suffered burns injuries to her face, hands and stomach after her husband Siraj Biwi, 32, allegedly threw acid over her on March 7.The couple were married for eight years and have two children together, both girls. Farah is now being treated in hospital after the attack - said to be motivated by her ‘failure’ to produce a male child and fulfil a dowry - in Moradabad, in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.