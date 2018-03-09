Paedophile tried to meet 14 year old for sex

This is the moment a paedophile who believed he was meeting a 14-year-old girl for sex was caught out by a vigilante. Edmund Phipps, 50, sent the ‘schoolgirl’ - who was actually a paedophile hunter - a series of messages telling her ‘you have to trust me i will be gentle’ and ‘not bothered u r a virgin think it’s nice x’ before arranging the meet. He used a fake name and knocked five years off his age in WhatsApp messages, claiming he was 45 and sending topless pictures.