Little girl has to live with having delicate skin

A little girl whose skin tears at the slightest touch has found joy on the ski slopes - thanks to a thick padded jacket that protects her like cotton wool. Raquel Hultman, eight, was diagnosed with epidermolysis bullosa (EB) at birth, a rare genetic tissue disorder which leaves sufferers in agony and has no cure. Sufferers of the disease are often called "butterfly children" as it makes the skin as fragile as the wings of a butterfly and tear or blister as easily as tissue paper.