Humanitarian Convoy Resumes East Ghouta Aid Delivery After Days of Interruption

The Syrian Red Crescent and UN said on March 9 they were resuming the delivery of humanitarian aid to East Ghouta following its interruption by the violence in the region earlier in the week.The Syrian Red Cross said that the convoy would deliver remaining supplies that were not offloaded during the previous delivery in Douma, on March 5.The 13-truck convoy was carrying 2,400 food parcels and 3,240 bags of flour, intended for 12,000 people, the Red Cross said. Credit: Syrian Red Crescent via Storyful