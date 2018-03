A family who took in a runaway PIG have seen it balloon in size - with the kids even resting their feet on her while they watch tele. The massive hog called Blossom was adopted by the Lemons after they found her wandering around their village as a small piglet. But she has since grown into an enormous oinker who weighs around 20 stone - and is as big as the family sofa. Blossom is now as long as the Aga cooker in their kitchen which she regularly sleeps in front of.