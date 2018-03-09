PETA Video Shows Elephants Beaten With Bullhooks at Thai Polo Tournament
PETA has released shocking footage of elephants being beaten and gouged with bullhooks ahead of the King’s Cup Elephant Polo Tournament, an annual event which runs in Bangkok from March 8-11 this year.The video shows trainers PETA said were preparing the elephants to compete in the tournament. The elephants are seen being hit and scraped with sharp steel-tipped rods “resembling fireplace pokers”.PETA named several companies it said were sponsoring the “cruel” tournament, including PricewaterhouseCoopers, IBM, Dairy Queen, Hooters and Peroni. A list of corporate sponsors on the event’s website includes other brands such as Ferrari, NEC, Campari, Renaissance Hotels and Citi Group. Credit: PETA Asia Pacific via Storyful