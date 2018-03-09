Fire Brigade Shares Bodycam Footage From Inside Emu Plains Building Fire

A Sydney fire department shared bodycam footage recorded by one of their crew battling a blaze inside a motor home dealer in Emu Plains on Thursday, March 8.NSW Fire and Rescue confirmed the blaze was brought under control at about 10pm. A post by Regentville Fire and Rescue said they shared the video because it “shows the difficult conditions often faced by the first arriving crews at a structure fire, with poor visibility and difficult physical environment, and the importance of good team work and communications.” Credit: Regentville Fire and Rescue via Storyful