Dashcam Footage Shows Moment Car Hits Ambulance on Emergency Call

A dashboard camera captured the moment an ambulance turned over after being hit by an oncoming car in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on February 4.This video was released by the Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) on March 8. It shows the ambulance, with its emergency lights flashing and sirens blaring, collided with the car in southeast Oklahoma City.EMSA released the video to highlight the importance of making way for emergency service vehicles. Credit: Emergency Medical Services Authority via Storyful