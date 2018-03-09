Timelapse Shows Guided Missile Destroyer USS Mustin Departing Yokosuka

Guided missile destroyer USS Mustin departed the United States Fleet Activities Yokosuka military base in Japan on February 28 for military drills in Guam.This timelapse footage shows the giant vessel’s departure.The US naval presence in the Pacific has increased in recent months, with aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson docking in central Vietnam’s Da Nang port on March 5 – the first instance a US aircraft carrier had been stationed in the country since the end of the Vietnam War in 1975. On that same day, a detachment of F-35B stealth fighters landed on the assault ship USS Wasp, marking the first time the combat aircraft had been deployed aboard a US Navy ship in the Indo-Pacific. Credit: US Navy via Storyful