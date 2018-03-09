News

Brothers outraged over mother's detainment in Iran

Two brothers have expressed their outrage over their mother's detainment in Iran, after they were all supposed to fly back to Canada together. Ramin and Mehran Seyed-Emami are now back in Vancouver, however their mother, Maryam Mombeini, was temporarily detained by Iranian authorities while trying to board their flight. Mombeini's Iranian passport was confiscated and is now staying with friends in Iran. The family was in Iran seeking answers about the death of their father and husband Kavous Seyed-Emami, who officials say committed suicide while in Iran's notorious Evin prison — just two weeks after being arrested on suspicion of espionage

0:37

Russian diplomats expelled from the UK over spy row
0:39

Canberra businessman extradited back from Serbia over cocaine charges
1:55

Former AFP boss to head inquiry into Tathra bushfire
1:52

Man in custody charged with attempted murder after shooting
2:28

US police officer behind bars over Justine Ruszczyk Damond shooting
1:33

James Packer resigns from Crown Resorts board
Car thief drops off kidnapped baby at a gas station
1:04

Mother blames 'own stupidity' after daughter dies when car plunges into river
1:17

0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'