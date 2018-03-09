Brothers outraged over mother's detainment in Iran

Two brothers have expressed their outrage over their mother's detainment in Iran, after they were all supposed to fly back to Canada together. Ramin and Mehran Seyed-Emami are now back in Vancouver, however their mother, Maryam Mombeini, was temporarily detained by Iranian authorities while trying to board their flight. Mombeini's Iranian passport was confiscated and is now staying with friends in Iran. The family was in Iran seeking answers about the death of their father and husband Kavous Seyed-Emami, who officials say committed suicide while in Iran's notorious Evin prison — just two weeks after being arrested on suspicion of espionage