Police Arrest 6 People Involved in Bathurst Meth Supply Operation

NSW Police arrested six people involved in a methamphetamine supply operation in Bathurst on March 8 following more than seven months of investigation into illicit drug deals in the central-west town.Authorities said that on Thursday morning, six people were arrested across a number of businesses and homes and four search warrants were executed across four properties in West Bathurst and Bathurst.The six people were taken to Bathurst Police Station and were charged with offences relating to drug supply, resisting arrest, and participating in criminal groups. Credit: NSW Police via Storyful