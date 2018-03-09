Carrie Fisher remembered as Mark Hamill receives Walk of Fame star

Harrison Ford paid tribute to Carrie Fisher, the late member of the original Star Wars trio, as Mark Hamill was honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Luke Skywalker actor was presented with a star on Hollywood Boulevard on Thursday in a ceremony attended by hundreds of fans and the franchise’s creator, George Lucas.

Han Solo actor Ford celebrated Hamill as a “master of his own experience” and noted the absence of the Princess Leia actress, who died aged 60 in 2016.