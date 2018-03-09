Iconic Seafood Shack Still Stands on Massachusetts Shore After Nor'easter

Liam’s – a summer tradition on Nauset Beach in Massachusetts dating back to the 1950s when it was Philbrick’s – got a reprieve from demolition Wednesday, March 7, from both city selectmen and the second nor’easter to hit the coast in a week.On Thursday morning, March 8, the iconic seafood shack in Orleans was still standing on the edge of what remains of the dune that once separated the restaurant from the ocean waves. Storms have pounded the coast several times since the beginning of the year, and last week’s nor’easter wiped out about 40 feet of dune, leaving the building on the verge of collapse.Orleans city selectmen voted Wednesday night to delay a demolition vote until they receive an engineers report, but they did vote to move the gazebo that’s also now on the brink of washing away. Credit: Orleans Police Department via Storyful