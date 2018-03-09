The Talk - Eve on Past DUI: 'It was a huge wake-up call'

Eve reflects on what getting a DUI meant for her,"It took me years and years and years to get discipline. When I was younger, I definitely drank more than I should have and partied more than I should have and done crazy stuff... It took me getting a DUI to get myself together and start thinking and getting life together because I was like; "You're doing too much." Eve adds, "It was a huge wake-up call...that was a big deal for me. It really made me look at myself, like 'get it together.'"